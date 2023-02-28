Ohanaeze Youths Caution INEC Against Election Manipulation

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Ohanaeze Youth Council, Tuesday, warned the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, against manipulating the outcomes of the National Assembly and presidential elections held last Saturday.

The council stated this in a release by its national president, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka.

According to him, “We have scrutinized various results coming from states and local governments in Nigeria, and discovered that the Ekiti State presidential election result bore 20th of Feb 2023 in an election held on 25th Feb 2023. It must be deleted from the INEC records and the entire results from Oyo, Ogun, Osun and Ondo forensically scrutinized.

“Same goes to results from Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Jigawa, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Bauchi and Niger states.”

Igboayaka said any attempt to thwart the efforts of Nigerian youths who voted during the elections would ‘mean bye-bye to Nigeria’.

According to the release, the national chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, and other officials of the commission ‘must know that tempering with original results from polling units is a threat to Nigeria’s unity’.

The group said, “We therefore call attention of Gen Olusegun Obasanjo, Gen T.Y Danjuma, Gen Yakubu Gowon, Gen Ibrahim Babangida, Gen Abdulasami Abubakar, Gen Alexander Ogomudia and other concerned fathers of Nigeria unity to warn INEC to produce all original results at various polling units, wards, local governments and states without tampering with them.”