Ohanaeze Youths Urge FG To Release Kanu, Negotiate With IPOB

The Ohanaeze Youth Council on Sunday called on the federal government to shun ‘executive rascality and impunity’, and release Nnamdi Kanu. Kanu leads the Indigenous People of Biafran.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja, on October 13 discharged Kanu and ordered his immediate release because the manner of his arrest from Kenya to Nigeria last year violated international protocols. However, the same court granted prayers of the federal government for a stay of execution in discharging Kanu.

Against this background, Ohanaeze Youth Council, through its national president, Comrd Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, accused the federal government ‘of indiscriminate involvement in rascality and impunity since its emergence in 2015’.

He told newsmen in Enugu, “It’s historic that on October 26, 2022, the Federal High Court, Umuahia, delivered a judgement bothering on eight count charges which included extraordinary rendition of Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya.”

He called on the federal government to apply political solutions to resolve Kanu’s case.

According to him, “The Nigerian government should earnestly embrace the political solution on Nnamdi Kanu case as initiated by Prof George Obiozor, Ohanaeze’s president general, as a panacea for national peace and political stability.

“It’s important for the world to know that the decisions and judgments on the Nnamdi Kanu matter indicate a consistent judicial uprising against the detention of this noble freedom fighter particularly, and the militarist response of the government to the agitation for Biafra.

“It is, therefore, time for a change of path towards an immediate political solution. On this note, we call on the federal government to quickly put an end to all litigations, release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other IPOB members in detention and pave the way for a constructive dialogue and negotiations on the agitations.”