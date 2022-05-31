Ohanaeze Youths Want EFCC To ‘Revisit Orji Kalu’s N7.1bn Fraud’ Case

The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), Tuesday, called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to revisit the alleged N7.1bn fraud case against the chief whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu.

The youth group further said that the legacy President Muhammadu Buhari would bequeath to Nigerians was ‘to jail all political looters and criminals in Nigeria before he leaves office in 2023’.

The national president of the group, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, stated this in a release he made available to THE WHISTLER in Awka.

Igboayaka decried the rate of impunity among political office-holders in Nigeria, adding that ‘criminals ought to pay for their crimes’.

He said a part of the reasons for the agitations by pro-Biafrans was because of the looting being perpetuated by the governors of the Igbo extraction, especially funds meant for the local government administration.

In his words, “The likes of Orji Uzor Kalu are the reason for unemployment, poverty and insecurity in South East. The evidence of what is happening in the East today is the remote cause of Orji Uzor Kalu’s maladministration.

“There’s no doubt that Abia State is the most backward state in the South East, courtesy of Orji Uzor Kalu.”

Our correspondent reports that Sen Orji was convicted and jailed for twelve years over the charges brought against him by the EFCC.

However, he was released following a ruling by the Supreme Court that the judge that sentenced him had been promoted to the Appeal Court.

EFCC has however returned to court to retry him. An Abuja High Court earlier ruled that there was no order by the Supreme Court that Orji Kalu be retired. The ruling informed an appeal by the EFCC to determine if the Supreme Court ruling forecloses Kalu’s case.