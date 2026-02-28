Ohiri’s Allegations Make Me Stronger, I’ve Fought Tougher Battles, Says Umahi

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has declared that he remains unperturbed by allegations circulating on social media against his personality.

THE WHISTLER recalls that a woman identified as TracyNither Ohiri had accused the minister of owing her N250 million for promotional materials supplied during his 2014 governorship campaign.

Also, she alleged that the minister attempted to sleep with her.

But Umahi on Saturday declared that he was worried about it, adding that it had made him stronger.

A statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Francis Nwaze, quoted him speaking during an inspection tour of major infrastructure projects in the South East.

Rejecting the claims, the Minister pointed to his long record in public service and leadership.

He said: “I want to thank a lot of you who know me very well. As party chairman, I owed nobody and of course, I presided over both men and women, and nobody ever said I harassed him/her or that I owed him/her.

“I was deputy governor, governor for eight years, and I did fantastically in infrastructure. So nobody could come and say he’s owed unless the person is being mischievous.

“So what you read in social media, I’m not worried about it, It makes me stronger, and I’ve fought many battles, so this is nothing.”

Umahi, however, described the implausibility of the allegations.

“There’s nothing wrong to say, oh, you, are chasing a woman but not any person that will accuse this handsome man of chasing her for twelve years. That person must be the Queen of England. So, it’s just to make social media alive.”

He declared that distractions will not divert his attention from national responsibility.

“But I think we can turn our attention to the war in Iran now and then allow David Umahi to focus on his job”, the minister said.