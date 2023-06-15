OIl & Gas Suppliers Demand Immediate Payment Of Petroleum Equalisation Fund Debt To Reduce Subsidy Removal Impact On Marketers

150 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA) has called on the Federal Government to immediately release the debt owed to its members from the Petroleum Equalisation Fund.

Advertisement

This is just as it disclosed that its members now spent as much as N25 million to purchase a 45,000 litres truck of Premium Motor Spirit popularly referred to as petrol.

The PEF was set up by Decree 9 of 1975 (as amended by Decree Number 32 of 1989 now chapter 352 of the Laws of the Federation).

Its main function is to ensure price uniformity of petroleum products via the reimbursement of marketers for losses they incur in trucking products from depots to their filling stations anywhere in Nigeria.

Before the subsidy was withdrawn, a fuel tanker was purchased for N7 million.

According to NOGASA, the situation has made it impossible for its members to cough out the differentials.

Advertisement

National President of NOGASA, Mr. Bennett Korie, who revealed these in Abuja, insisted that there is need to also consider the problems associated with the removal.

He said, “We are 100 percent in support of subsidy removal, but you know that everybody is talking about subsidy removal but they don’t talk about the problem behind the subsidy removal. It is good to remove subsidies but there are things that people don’t know, for instance, some of the marketers don’t have the money to pay differentials.

“This is because in less than an hour that Mr. President announced the removal of the subsidy, the price changed and that affected a lot of marketers. We are talking about millions of naira. Before the removal, a tanker of fuel was selling for about seven million, but in less than an hour, it went up to 25 million naira, where is the money.”

Korie said that Nigeria’s high interest rate of 30 percent was making it difficult for marketers to make profits. According to him, where would marketers get money from to continue the distribution of petroleum products across the country.

He urged the federal government to pay marketers their outstanding of the Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF) to boost their capital and enable them stay in business.

Advertisement

“Subsidy was removed without considering some of these problems. At the same time, before now, we have this PEF. But they are not paying the marketers. There is no money, where do we get the money?

“Therefore, I want to use this opportunity to appeal to the government to please pay marketers their PEF, so that they will continue in business, if it is not paid, we would not get fuel to sell,” he said.