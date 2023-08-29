Oil Theft: JTF Nabs Vessel, 10 Crew Members In Rivers

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) said it nabbed an oil vessel MV Ofuoma, and 10 crew members conveying illegally refined petroleum products in Rivers State.

The Component Commander OPDS, Commodore John Siyanbade disclosed this while addressing the press, on Tuesday.

Siyanbade was represented by the OPDS Commander, Rear Adm. Olusegun Ferreira.

He said the MV Ofuoma vessel was arrested on August 15, at Abuloma jetty in Port-Harcourt by the Nigerian Navy Ship, Pathfinder.

Ferreira revealed that the vessel, before its arrest, was used as a storage facility for illegally refined oil products.

“The vessel was receiving product suspected to be illegally refined AGO from a dug out wooden boat alongside it.

“As it was intercepted by OPDS, about 20,000 litres of the product have already been transferred from the dugout boat to the vessel.

“Currently we have about 35,000 litres still remaining on board as you have seen.

“The operation was conducted by troops of the JTF Operation Delta Safe Headquarters.”

He added, “The suspects have given credible information about where they source the product from; operation is ongoing to deactivate the illegal refining site in the area and the operation will be for some time.”

He assured Nigerians that the OPDS would not relent in the efforts to eradicate crude oil theft and other forms of illegality in the region.

The commander warned those involved to look for legitimate means of livelihood before they are caught.