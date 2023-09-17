Oil Theft: NAF Destroys 30 Ilegal Refining Sites In 2 Months

175 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said it destroyed 30 illegal refining sites at Degema LGA in Rivers state in the last two months.

NAF spokesperson, Edward Gabkwet, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday where he noted that the exercise was conducted by the air component of the operation Delta Safe.

According to Gabkwet, the airstrikes were conducted to deter oil thieves and their accomplices from the opportunity to burst pipelines and operate illegal refineries.

“In the last 2 months, Cawthorne Channel and Bille have accounted for the majority of oil theft and illegal oil refining activities in Rivers state,” the statement reads.

“Within this period, over 30 illegal oil refining sites in these two locations have been destroyed by the land, maritime and air components of Operation Delta Safe,” he said.

Gabkwet said airstrikes conducted on Cawthorne channel and Bille in Degema LGA on Friday, led to the destruction of four illegal refining sites.

He added that similar air strikes were conducted in Billie on Saturday and Sunday which led to three other illegal sites being destroyed.

“These efforts will be sustained in these locations and others until oil thieves and their accomplices desist from their illegal activities,” the statement noted.

The NAF has conducted multiple airstrikes in Delta and Rivers State in the past few months where illegal refining structures were reportedly destroyed.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas earlier in the month said Nigeria lost about $46 billion (N16.25 trillion) to crude oil theft in 11 years.