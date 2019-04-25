Oil Wells On Fire In Ondo

Advertisement

No fewer than five oil wells are currently on fire in oil-rich Ondo state.

It was learnt that the inferno broke out in Ajegunle Ikorigho community on Thursday and affected parts of Ojumole which is located in Ikorigho land.

The oil wells affected in the incident are said to be Isan-West field, Parable field, Malu field, Ororo and Opokaba.

The fire also spread to Otumara, Ikorigho, Ajegunle-Ikorigho, Zion Ikorigho, Iluayo, Kendo Ayeren and Ehinmoghan-Ikorigho communities.

The cause of the fire had not been ascertained as at the time of filing this report.