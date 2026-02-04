Ojulari Signals New Era Of NNPC–Dangote Collaboration

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mr Bayo Ojulari, has signalled a significant shift in relations between the national oil company and the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, describing a new era of collaboration anchored on pragmatism, energy security, and value delivery to Nigerians.

Ojulari made this known on Wednesday in Abuja during a fireside chat titled “Securing Nigeria’s Energy Future” at the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) 2026, where he praised the Dangote Refinery as a critical stabiliser of Nigeria’s fuel supply amid ongoing challenges with state-owned refineries.

According to him, the coming on stream of the 650,000 barrels-per-day Dangote Refinery has provided NNPC with much-needed “breathing space” at a time when maintaining fuel supply continuity has come under intense pressure.

“Thank God for Dangote Refinery. Thank God. Whether you love Dangote or you hate him, Nigerians should thank God for Dangote,” Ojulari said to loud applause from participants at the summit.

He noted that beyond its scale, the refinery’s local ownership holds strategic importance for Nigeria’s energy security, stressing that the existence of a functioning, Nigerian-owned refinery has significantly reduced the country’s vulnerability in the downstream supply chain.

“Thank God he’s a Nigerian. He’s not someone from another continent. Despite everything, that gave us an opportunity because we have a refinery that is working,” he said.

While acknowledging that the Dangote Refinery does not yet meet Nigeria’s full domestic fuel demand, Ojulari said its operations have already eased supply pressures and provided stability in the system.

“Yes, it may not meet all our needs, but it gives us breathing space. And luckily, we are shareholders in that refinery as well,” he added.

However, Ojulari said the current NNPC leadership has adopted a more collaborative and solutions-driven approach, guided by the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and the overarching goal of securing Nigeria’s energy future.

“So we said, what’s the hurry? We have a refinery that is working. It’s not owned by NNPC, but it is a Nigerian refinery, built in Nigeria, and working in Nigeria,” he said.

He disclosed that NNPC has since engaged directly with the management of the Dangote Refinery to establish a framework for cooperation that balances institutional responsibilities with national interest.

“Our strategy is to collaborate with the Dangote Refinery and maximise the value delivered to Nigerians. That was our first strategy. We met with Alhaji Dangote, explained our institutional responsibilities, and agreed on a pathway toward deeper collaboration while maintaining our role as NNPC,” Ojulari said.

The NNPC boss stressed that collaboration, rather than confrontation, would remain the guiding principle of the company’s engagement with private sector operators, particularly in the downstream segment, as Nigeria works to stabilise fuel supply, deepen local refining capacity, and strengthen energy security.