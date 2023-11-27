Okada Ban: Lagos Crushes 1,500 Bikes

155 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State government on Monday crushed 1,500 motorcycles, popularly called okada, apprehended prohibited routes.

The exercise, the government said, is in line with the ban on okada operation in the 10 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 15 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

While supervising the crushing of the motorcycles at the Taskforce yard, Alausa, Ikeja, the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, noted that the exercise was a demonstration that the government is not rescinding its decision to apprehend, impound and crush recalcitrant motorcycles plying the restricted areas.

Osiyemi further emphasized that the regular crushing exercise is to further show okada operators, riders and passengers alike to stay off the ban areas to avoid 3 years imprisonment if apprehended and prosecuted in line with the state Transport Reform Law, (TSRL) 2018.

“The ban on Okada in specified regions is crucial for maintaining order, reducing risks associated with unauthorized motorcycle operation and also improve security,” the commissioner said.

It would be recalled that in May 2022, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, banned the operations of commercial motorcycles in six Local Government Areas indefinitely.

The six local governments are Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, and Apapa.

“After a critical review of our restriction on Okada activities in the first six Local Government Areas where we restricted them on February 1, 2020, we have seen that the menace has not abated. We are now directing a total ban on Okada activities across the highways and bridges within these six Local Governments and their Local Council Development Areas, effective from June 1, 2022.

“This is a phased ban we are embarking on this period, and we expect that within the short while when this ban will be enforced, Okada riders in other places where their activities are yet to be banned can find something else to do. We have given the notice now and we expect all commercial motorcycles plying the routes in the listed councils and areas to vacate the highways before enforcement begins. The enforcement will be total,” Sanwo-Olu had said.

In August 2022, the ban was extended to Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Somolu and Mushin as well as in the six Local Council Development Areas under the four Local Government Areas.

Despite the ban, Okada operators have continued to operate illegally in the 10 Local Government Areas, causing all manner of problems for road users.

Osiyemi urged okada operators to obey the ban order in the prohibited areas, adding that Okada is not a safe means of commercial transportation and does not fit into the transport policy of the State.