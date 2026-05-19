Okigwe Youths Demand Fresh APC Reps Primary Over Irregularities

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A youth group in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State has rejected the outcome of the party’s House of Representatives primary for Okigwe North Federal Constituency.

They described the emergence of Uchenna Agasu as controversial and fraught with irregularities.

The group, Okigwe Zone Youth Mandate, at a press briefing in Owerri, called on the APC leadership to review the result of the May 16 primary and address concerns raised by party members.

The group’s National President, Kelechi Uzoma, said the protest was not against the zoning arrangement that favoured Onuimo Local Government Area producing the next representative for the constituency.

He said the concern was due to alleged irregularities surrounding Agasu’s emergence as the party’s candidate.

Uzoma said Agasu had initially sought the Onuimo State Constituency seat in the Imo State House of Assembly before later emerging as winner of the House of Representatives primary.

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“We have evidence that he campaigned for the State Assembly position. He printed posters, purchased forms, and participated in the screening process for the Imo State House of Assembly election. It came as a shock to many party faithful when his name surfaced as the House of Representatives candidate,” he said.

The group argued that aspirants who purchased nomination forms specifically for the House of Representatives contest were sidelined despite participating fully in the process.

Among those mentioned were Robertson Ekwebelem and Ubah James Esile, the member representing Onuimo State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly.

Uzoma said Esile gave up the opportunity to seek a second term in the State Assembly in pursuit of the federal seat.

The protest also comes after two serving members of the House of Representatives from Imo State lost their APC tickets at the primaries.

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One of them, Miriam Onuoha, currently represents Okigwe North Federal Constituency and chairs the House Committee on TETFund.

Onuoha had secured endorsements from political stakeholders and supporters across the constituency before purchasing her nomination and expression of interest forms under what she tagged “Consolidation 2027.”

She first entered the House of Representatives in 2020 after defeating an incumbent in a rerun election and was re-elected in 2023.

During her time in the National Assembly, she served as pioneer chairman of the House Committee on Disabilities and Special Needs before her appointment as chairperson of the House Committee on TETFund.

Onuoha was also among contenders for the speakership of the 10th House of Representatives before stepping down in line with her party’s zoning arrangement.

She has received recognition for legislative performance, constituency projects and empowerment programmes within her constituency.

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The lawmaker was named Country Ambassador for Women Political Leaders and was recognised by Yiaga Africa as the Best Female Member of the House of Representatives for her legislative contributions and constituency projects.

The youth group further argued that the Green Chamber required experienced lawmakers with legislative exposure and urged the APC leadership to ensure fairness and transparency in resolving the dispute.