Okonjo-Iweala Meets Buhari Behind Closed Doors

Nigeria’s former finance minister and newly appointed Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is currently meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The WTO DG arrived the country, Saturday on a five-day working visit, two weeks after she assumed leadership of the global body.

In her delegation are the ministers of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and Minister of State Industry, Trade and Investment, Maryam Katagum.

After the meeting, she is expected to address the media, where she would give further insight into her visit.

Her visit to the country may be to enable her show appreciation for the support of the federal government towards her emergence as the WTO boss.