Okorocha Lauds EFCC, Denies Arrest

The former Governor of Imo state and Senator representing Imo West senatorial district, Rochas Anayo Okorocha, has denied being arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Okorocha’s reaction followed reports that he was arrested in Abuja by operatives of the anti-graft agency over alleged financial irregularities during his tenure as Imo governor.

The Senator, who spoke through his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, said the EFCC only invited him to answer some questions.

“To us, the Commission is doing its job and should be given the needed co-operation. And Okorocha being a law-abiding citizen, would always cooperate with the Commission over the Matters in Courts.

“EFCC is not a slaughter House, but a very responsible institution and should be seen as such.

“The truth is that, Okorocha left as the governor of Imo State on May 28, 2019. And shortly after his exit as Governor, Imo State Government wrote petitions upon petitions against him.

“The EFCC investigated the petitions and has been in various Courts of the land with Okorocha, to that effect.

“And if the EFCC has decided to invite Okorocha for Clarifications on the matters already in Courts, especially with a new Chairman at the helm of affairs at the Commission, there is nothing wrong with that.

“The matters between EFCC and Okorocha over his governorship in Imo, have been pending in various Courts of the land.

“At the end of the day, we would know whether the Commission will be withdrawing the Cases in Courts, or would continue with the cases already in Courts,” he said.