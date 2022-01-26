Okorocha Set For 4th Presidential Race In 19 Years

Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has joined the 2023 presidential race and would be running on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okorocha, who is the current Senator representing Imo West district, joins a growing list of bigwigs from the South-East who have declared interest in the office.

The former governor informed Senate President Ahmad Lawan of his 19-year-old presidential bid in a letter read on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday.

In 2003, Okorocha contested for the presidential ticket of the All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP) but lost.

He had formed the Action Alliance (AA) party with a plan to run as the party’s presidential candidate in 2007 but abandoned the bid.

Okorocha came at fourth position when he contested APC’s presidential ticket that was won by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

Meanwhile, other politicians from the South East who have formally declared for the 2023 presidency include Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim, former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu, a former Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, NESG, Sam Ohuabunwa, and Nollywood actor, Yule Edochie.