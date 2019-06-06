The immediate past Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has taken a swipe at his successor, Emeka Ihedioha, accusing him of attacking him and his government in order to squander the N42.5 billion allegedly handed over to the new administration.

Okorocha labelled Ihedioha as a stranded man who has no programme for the people of Imo state, which according to him is why he was yet to make any policy statement associated with governance.

Recall that Ihedioha since assuming office on May 29, constantly attacked Okorocha and his government and has vowed to ensure the former administration is probed. Ihedioha, who spoke on Tuesday when he declared open the ongoing retreat organised for the state lawmakers-elect in Oguta Local Government Area of the state, revealed the measures he was going to employ to ensure the Okorocha administration gives account.

He said the services of security agencies would be employed to achieve that, vowing that all those who looted the state in the last eight years “must be criminalised.”

Okorocha in a statement by his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo said, “On Tuesday, June 4, Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State said his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha operated from a bush bar in Government House, which he said was an eyesore and that is the reason he has decided to operate from outside at the moment.

“He had earlier described the entire Government House as a decayed place. From all indications, Chief Ihedioha has no programme for Imo people. He appears stranded since May 29, when he took over. That is why he has never made any policy statement or any comment associated with governance

“He has been threatening fire and brimstone and trying to incite Imo people against Okorocha, but has met brick wall.”

The statement added that the constant negative remarks about the brand new Government House Okorocha handed over to Ihedioha was just for the new governor to find a way of squandering the N42.5 billion the former governor left behind.

“He has come with the known Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) style of giving flimsy excuses as prelude to wasteful expenditures.

“The Government House Chief Ihedioha is labouring in vain to run down is the same one of note including front row media practitioners in the country had visited at one time or the other and made their complimentary remarks. It is the same Government House most Imo people have also been to.”