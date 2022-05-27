Okorocha To Miss APC Presidential Primaries As Court Denies Him Bail

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday did not immediately grant bail to Senator Rocha’s Okorocha, who is currently in the detention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Okorocha is one of the presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress primaries scheduled to hold on May 30.

But he was arrested by the EFCC on May 24 and may not be physically present at the primaries.

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on May 24, 2022, arrived at the Maitama, Abuja home of the former governor of Imo state, to effect his arrest.

The anti-graft agency accused the former governor of refusing to honour invitations after jumping the administrative bail earlier granted him by the Commission.

Also, the EFCC had on January 24, 2022 filed a 17-count criminal charge bordering on diversion of public funds and properties to the tune of N2.9bn against him, but he has not appeared in court for arraignment.

It claimed that the senator was evading service.

But Okorocha had told the press that another court division had restrained the EFCC from arresting or probing him.

Justice Inyang Ekwo rather than grant him bail on Friday, directed his lawyer Ola Olanipekun, SAN who filed an exparte motion in that regard to serve the process on the EFCC.

He adjourned to May 30 for the matter to be heard.