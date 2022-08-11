‘Okowa Thinks He Represents Ndigbo’- MASSOB Calls Delta Gov ‘Emergency Igbo Man’

95 SHARES Share Tweet

The leader of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Comrade Uchenna Madu, Thursday, said the claim by Gov Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State to be of the Igbo extraction is politically motivated.

Uchenna in a statement said, “Because of his nomination as Atiku’s running mate, he now feels that he is representing the position of Ndigbo.

“MASSOB wish to remind Governor Okowa that Ndigbo are wiser now. Okowa is not representing Ndigbo. The political stake of Ndigbo is no longer in PDP.

“Governor Okowa cannot accept what he openly denied. Ndigbo are not fools.

“Gov Ifeanyi Okowa in his subjection to the Fulani-dominated federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari has massacred hundreds of non-violent pro-Biafra agitators and other innocent youths of Delta State in Asaba, Ogwasi Ukwu, Agbor, Kwale, Umunede, Warri, all in his state.

“The blood of innocent youths shed on the streets and villages of Delta State will avenge.”

Recall that Ohanaeze Ndigbo earlier described Okowa as ‘an illustrious Igbo son’. Ohanaeze stated this when it congratulated him on his emergence as the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

THE WHISTLER findings show that Gov Okowa is a registered member of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.