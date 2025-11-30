Okpebholo Incompetent To Govern Edo, Says Ex-Commissioner

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former Edo State Commissioner for Digital Economy, Science and Technology, Ogbeide Isibor, has accused the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, of “unprecedented incompetence,” adding that the spectrum of the governor’s incompetence is “unfiltered and unadulterated.”

Isibor made the allegation on Sunday while decrying the rising level of kidnappings and insecurity in the state, saying that although efforts are being made by the Federal Government, insecurity is still worsening.

He said one cannot fully understand the trauma and agony victims experience in the hands of bandits.

He faulted the Edo State Government for its lack of effort in addressing these issues, stating that people in the state want to feel that the government in place is responsible enough to care for their needs, security and welfare.

“Sadly, this (security) is degenerating, and this (insecurity) is worsening in southern Nigeria, especially in Edo State. Edo State has witnessed unprecedented kidnappings in the last one year and it has been on an unimaginable basis.

“But what is most troubling is that we’re not seeing a corresponding effort. We’re not seeing a concern. We’re not seeing a will by the government in Edo State to look into these issues, to address the concerns of the people.

Advertisement

“But we’re seeing repeated attacks. We’re seeing repeated cases of kidnaps. We’re seeing repeated cases of individuals held in captivity, crying to the government, crying to the people for help,” he said.

He accused the Edo State Governor of focusing only on two things which are “the re-election of President Tinubu and the destruction of whatever progress made by his predecessor” instead of improving the state’s security architecture.

“In the last one year, we had the most robust security infrastructure in Edo State. We had a command-and-control centre. Edo residents and citizens could call 739 or 112 at any time of the day and they could get help. If they were in distress and they called any of those numbers, help could be deployed to them.

“We had a situation where we had cameras stationed at different parts of the state to give some kind of surveillance of these busy streets or busy areas across the state. We were already in talks with owners of hotels and gas stations to have security cameras placed in their locations, in their hotels and gas stations, to give a wider coverage for surveillance.

“We had purchased high-powered drones to help give aerial surveillance to hideouts or forests across the state, and astronomical progress was being made. But sadly, a new government came on board and decided to jettison all those security infrastructures,” he said, referring to Okpebholo’s government.

Advertisement

He further noted that the previous administration had recruited and trained more than 5,000 local vigilantes to strengthen community security, but the new government disbanded the team and replaced them with new hires who, since June, have neither been paid nor properly trained or equipped.

He added that the lack of logistics and weapons for the new group has contributed to the rise in insecurity, with the state government making no meaningful effort to address it.

Speaking on ARISE News, Isibor listed recent cases of abductions, including a young woman kidnapped in Auchi and a couple seized from their home in Iveli, with kidnappers reportedly demanding N50m for their release, saying there has been no government response to any of these incidents.

“Gold sellers have become endangered, robbers are on the streets, and there is no effort from the government. One wonders how we got here.”

He alleged that kidnappers now operate freely, citing a kidnapped victim and friend of his who told him that 14 abductees were brought into their hideout in one night from various parts of Benin City.

He further accused the government of destroying local government security structures and replacing technology-driven systems with “motorcycles and local trams,” which he described as ineffective against heavily armed kidnappers.

Advertisement

“So what then is the government doing apart from giving 3.5 imaginary votes and destroying all what his predecessor built? What can we say is the progress that the administration has made?” he queried.

According to him, the people of Edo are “ashamed and disgusted,” insisting that the governor has failed in his primary duty to protect lives and property.

“The governor does not care about the security and welfare of the Edo people. This is not politics, this is the truth,” he said, maintaining that the governor was neglecting core responsibilities and was instead fixated on President Tinubu’s re-election.

He contrasted this with other states, saying Lagos and South-West governors were actively working to strengthen regional security, while Okpebholo was absent from such engagements and spent his time trailing the president.

“Kidnapping in Edo is under-reported. People are being taken from the streets of Benin and handed over to bandits. There is a coordinated attempt to destroy lives, and the government has failed to act,” Isibor said.