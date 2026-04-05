Okpebholo Plans Power Decentralisation, Targets 100MW For Edo Central

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Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has said his administration is working to decentralise electricity supply to improve power access across the state.

Okpebholo disclosed this at the 52nd Annual Convention of the Uromi Community Association of Nigeria held in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Patrick Ebojele, Sunday, he said unstable electricity supply from the Benin Electricity Distribution Company has continued to affect businesses and residents.

“The issue of electricity is very important because it has become a problem for us as a people,” the governor said.

He added, “We flagged off 100MW of power in Benin City, and we will also have 100MW here (Edo Central) too. The inauguration of 100MW of power in Edo Central will enable us to decentralise the power sector.”

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The governor said the move is part of efforts to ensure improved electricity supply across Edo Central and other parts of the state.

Okpebholo also assured residents of equitable development, noting that his administration is implementing projects across the three senatorial districts.

“I am in office to work for Edo people as I will touch every area with developmental projects that will benefit and improve the lives of my people,” he said.

The governor linked his administration’s performance to support from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, expressing optimism about securing votes for him in the 2027 election.

“The success of my administration in the last one year is due to the support from President Bola Tinubu,” he said.

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He added, “I have even told the president not to come to Edo during the campaign, but only come during the commissioning of projects.”

Earlier, the Ojuoromi of Uromi, Anselm Edenojie II, raised concerns over abandoned infrastructure in the area, particularly the Ahojie Township Stadium.

“Sports and recreation are vital to the development of any society, especially for our youth,” he said.

“It is with deep regret that I note the long-abandoned Ahojie Township Stadium project.”

He noted that completing the project would boost youth engagement, economic activities, and community development.

The governor reaffirmed plans to strengthen power infrastructure, noting that his administration had already flagged off a 100MW power project in Benin City, with similar projects planned for Edo Central.