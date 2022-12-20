Okupe: ‘I’ll Become President No Matter What They Do’ – Obi Reacts To Campaign DG’s Conviction

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has reacted to the conviction of his campaign organisation’s Director-General, Dr. Doyin Okupe, for money laundering, saying the development would not break his resolve to be Nigeria’s president.

Obi said this on Monday while interacting with journalists at the Akwa Ibom State Council Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Uyo.

The LP presidential candidate said he was undaunted by the conviction and would continue with his campaign and allow the due process of law to take its course.

He said, “I am hearing about it (the conviction) just like you. I am still studying what is coming out of the court and everything. I believe in the rule of law. It is not going to demoralise me.

“Today, when I arrived Akwa Ibom somebody asked me why I haven’t been using my aircraft because it has been grounded and all that, and I said to him that nothing demoralises me.

“In my life, I have never stayed where they dropped me, otherwise, I would have been where they dropped me before. This election, if they like, let them do anything about people who are around me. I will get there,” Obi said.

THE WHISTLER reported that Okupe was sentenced to two years on 26 count bordering on money laundering after years of prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegation that he diverted hundreds of millions of public funds through the office of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, while serving as Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Meanwhile, on the impression that he does not have the political structure to win the 2023 presidential election, Obi said he was determined to dismantle the existing political structure in the country which encouraged corruption and spread poverty among Nigerians.

“The structure they have today is the structure we want to destroy. It is the structure of criminality. It is the structure that produced 133 million people living in poverty.

“It is the structure that produced 20 million out-of-school children. It is the structure that has made Nigeria surpass India in infant mortality. It is the structure that will destroy Nigeria and we want to destroy that structure,” he added.