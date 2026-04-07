Olawepo-Hashim Quits PDP, Cites Failed Reconciliation

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A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has resigned his membership of the party with immediate effect, citing unresolved internal crises and failed reconciliation efforts.

Olawepo-Hashim, conveyed his decision in a letter dated April 4, 2026, addressed to the PDP Chairman, Usuma Ward, Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

He explained that the party had been embroiled in persistent crises for over a year, leading to its factionalisation into two dominant groups.

The former PDP presidential aspirant noted that he had made several attempts, alongside other party leaders, to reconcile aggrieved factions, but the efforts yielded no meaningful outcome.

“You are also witness to the numerous reconciliation efforts I undertook, alongside other well-meaning leaders, to bridge these divisions and restore unity within the party. Regrettably, these efforts did not yield the desired results,” he stated.

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Olawepo-Hashim, one of the conveners of the PDP in 1998 and its first elected Deputy National Publicity Secretary, alleged that the lingering crisis may have been orchestrated to weaken the party as a credible opposition platform.

According to him, the situation could prevent the party from fielding strong candidates in the 2027 general elections or reduce it to tacit support for the incumbent administration.

“I cannot, in good conscience, be complicit in actions that undermine democratic values. To remain in a system that appears to endorse a leadership record I fundamentally disagree with would be a betrayal of my principles and commitment to the Nigerian people,” he said in the letter made available to THE WHISTLER on Tuesday.

He expressed concern over the state of the nation, pointing to worsening insecurity and economic hardship across the country.

“Today, Nigeria faces severe challenges—widespread insecurity across multiple regions, the tragic and continuous loss of innocent lives, and an economy in distress, with rising poverty among millions,” he added.

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The PDP stalwart further claimed that Nigeria was currently experiencing terrorist activities in several regions, with significant loss of lives in recent years.

“The economy has crumbled, and crippling poverty has soared. Only wickedness, greed and lack of integrity would keep any leader in a system that appears to endorse such outcomes,” he stated.

He described the current state of the PDP as disheartening, lamenting that a party founded by committed democrats had been weakened by internal divisions and self-interest.

“It is indeed disheartening that a great party, founded by some of Nigeria’s most committed democrats and patriots, has been brought to its knees by internal divisions,” he said.

Olawepo-Hashim said his decision to leave was driven by the need to pursue a new political path and align with like-minded individuals committed to national progress.

“I am compelled by the urgent political realities of our time to collaborate with other patriotic leaders and citizens who are committed to preventing the emergence of a one-party state,” he added.

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He, however, expressed appreciation to the ward leadership, executive members and other stakeholders for their support during his time in the party.