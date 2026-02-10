Olayemi Cardoso: The ‘Star Boy’ In Tinubu’s Economic Management Team

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

In every administration, there are moments when the noise of politics fades and performance begins to speak for itself. In President Bola Tinubu’s economic management team, one figure has increasingly commanded attention for the calm authority, reformist clarity, and steady confidence he has brought to a deeply troubled monetary environment. That figure is Olayemi Cardoso, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). In a season of difficult choices and unavoidable pain, Cardoso has emerged as the “star boy” of Tinubu’s economic squad not by theatrics or populist rhetoric, but by methodical competence and quiet resolve.

When Cardoso assumed office, the Nigerian economy was at a crossroads. Confidence in the monetary system had been battered by years of policy inconsistencies, opaque interventions, and an overbearing central bank that strayed far from its core mandate. Inflation was high, the naira was under siege, foreign investors were wary, and Nigerians had grown sceptical of economic pronouncements that rarely translated into stability. It was into this climate of mistrust and fragility that Cardoso stepped without drama, but with a clear sense of purpose.

What has distinguished Cardoso most is his insistence on restoring orthodoxy to monetary policy. In a country long accustomed to improvisation and exceptions, this alone was revolutionary. From his earliest interventions, he made it clear that the era of discretionary monetary adventurism was over. The Central Bank, he signalled, would return to its primary responsibilities: price stability, financial system soundness, and credibility. That clarity of mission has been the foundation of his growing reputation within Tinubu’s economic team.

One of Cardoso’s most consequential moves has been his firm stance on inflation control. In a political environment where pressure to “stimulate” the economy through easy money is ever-present, he has chosen the harder path tightening monetary conditions to rein in inflationary pressures. Interest rate hikes are rarely popular, but Cardoso has treated them not as political decisions, but as economic necessities. In doing so, he has sent a powerful message: the long-term health of the economy matters more than short-term applause.

Closely linked to this has been his approach to the foreign exchange market. Few areas have done more damage to Nigeria’s economic credibility than the multiplicity of exchange rates that thrived for years. By backing reforms that move the country toward a more transparent, market-reflective FX regime, Cardoso has helped dismantle a system that rewarded arbitrage over productivity. While the adjustment has been painful, it has also been honest and honesty, in economic management, is often the first step toward recovery.

What makes Cardoso’s performance particularly striking is the contrast it offers with the recent past. Under previous leadership, the CBN became an all-purpose institution financing deficits, directly funding projects, and blurring the line between fiscal and monetary policy. Cardoso has deliberately pulled the bank back from that overreach. His emphasis on discipline, accountability, and rule-based decision-making has begun to restore the institution’s standing, both locally and internationally.

This restoration of confidence is perhaps his most underrated achievement. Markets run on trust, and trust is built not by slogans but by consistency. Since Cardoso’s appointment, signals from the CBN have become clearer and more predictable. Investors, development partners, and multilateral institutions may not agree with every policy choice, but they now understand the framework within which decisions are made. That predictability is invaluable and it is why Cardoso is increasingly viewed as a stabilising force within Tinubu’s economic architecture.

It also helps that Cardoso brings to the role a rare blend of technocratic expertise and private-sector sensibility. His background in banking and finance has equipped him with a deep understanding of how capital responds to incentives and risks. Unlike career bureaucrats who see policy as an abstract exercise, Cardoso understands its real-world implications for businesses, households, and investors. This perspective has informed his push for a banking system that is resilient, well-capitalised, and capable of supporting sustainable growth rather than speculative excess.

Within Tinubu’s economic management team, a group tasked with navigating subsidy removal, fiscal consolidation, and structural reform, Cardoso’s role is pivotal. Fiscal reforms mean little without monetary credibility. You cannot ask citizens to endure tough adjustments while the currency weakens uncontrollably or inflation erodes purchasing power unchecked. In this sense, Cardoso has been the anchor, holding the centre while other reforms take shape.

President Tinubu himself appears to understand this. His public commendation of Cardoso for restoring confidence in Nigeria’s economy was more than a casual remark; it was an acknowledgment of results.

Highlighting the performance of his administration’s economic reforms at the National Economic Council meeting, Tinubu said recent policy decisions had helped stabilise the economy and restore investor confidence, both locally and internationally.

He specifically commended Cardoso, for restoring credibility and confidence in Nigeria’s monetary policy framework.

According to the President, reforms have also improved revenue flows to states and local governments, resulting in higher and more predictable federal allocations that have strengthened their capacity to pay salaries, invest in infrastructure and deliver social services.

“I must say again at this juncture that the monetary policy we have embarked upon since the reforms has yielded positive results and gained recognition around the world,” he noted.

Tinubu’s economic vision is unapologetically reformist, and Cardoso fits that mould perfectly, technically sound, politically aware, but not politically captive. In an environment where institutional independence is often tested, Cardoso has so far managed to assert the CBN’s autonomy without antagonism or grandstanding.

Of course, challenges remain. Inflation is still high, the naira’s journey to stability is ongoing, and the social impact of adjustment policies cannot be ignored. But it would be unfair and intellectually dishonest to judge Cardoso’s tenure by the depth of inherited problems rather than by the direction of travel. Economic healing, especially after years of distortion, is never instant. What matters is whether the right foundations are being laid. By most objective measures, they are.

What also sets Cardoso apart is his communication style. He has resisted the temptation to overpromise or sugar-coat reality. His messaging has been sober, sometimes blunt, but largely consistent. In a country where economic discourse is often reduced to soundbites, this restraint is refreshing. It signals respect for Nigerians’ intelligence and an understanding that credibility is built by telling the truth—even when it is uncomfortable.

In celebrating Olayemi Cardoso as the star boy of Tinubu’s economic management team, it is important to be clear about what is being celebrated. It is not perfection, nor instant prosperity. It is competence in an era of complexity. It is courage in the face of pressure. It is the willingness to choose sustainable reform over cosmetic fixes. Above all, it is the revival of seriousness in a key national institution that had, for too long, drifted from its core purpose.

If Tinubu’s economic reforms are to succeed, they will need steady hands at critical points of execution. In Cardoso, the administration appears to have found one such hand. History may yet deliver its full verdict, but for now, the signs are encouraging. In a team tasked with rewriting Nigeria’s economic story, Cardoso is not just playing his part, he is setting the tempo.

And in today’s Nigeria, that alone is worth celebrating.