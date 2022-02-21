Old Politicians Should Step Aside For New Generation To Move Nigeria Forward – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says the time has come for the old politicians to leave the stage for the younger ones with fresh ideas to move the country forward.

The octogenarian, who ruled Nigeria as Military Head of State and as a civilian President, said whatever experience the older generation of politicians have should be made available to the younger ones to reposition the country and make it much better than it is now.

Obasanjo, who was Chairman of the occasion spoke on Monday at the 2022 annual lecture of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation with the theme, ‘Beyond Boko Haram: Addressing insurgency, banditry and kidnapping across Nigeria’.

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, was the guest speaker at the virtual lecture.

The ex-President said rather than competition, the old generation should collaborate with the younger ones and provide them with the requisite knowledge and experience to transform the country for the better.

He said, “We need to have an intergenerational collaboration. Fayemi said he was in primary school when Murtala-Obasanjo were there. So, if people of Murtala-Obasanjo are competing with you as governor then something is wrong.

“Murtala-Obasanjo group should be stepping aside. Whatever experience and knowledge you have, we should be able to give it to you and should be able to give it to those coming after you, so that whatever you have you are passing it down to those of you who are coming behind.

“We are not supposed to start competing with you but make you have access to what would make you Nigeria better you find it.”

Obasanjo blamed insecurity in the country on access to weapons after the Nigerian civil war.

He also identified unemployment as a factor which had contributed to the insecurity ravaging the country now.

The CEO of MMF, Aisha Mohammed-Oyebode, said the organisation was committed to improving the socio-economic development of Africa in line with the dreams of her father and late Head of State, General Murtala Mohammed.