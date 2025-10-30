Olisemeka Rejoins Rivers Hoopers For NBPL Playoffs

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Towering Centre, Peter Olisemeka, has rejoined the reigning Nigeria Premier Basketball League (NPBL) champions, Rivers Hoopers, for the 2025 NPBL Final Eight Playoffs.

Olisemeka is no stranger to Nigerian basketball, having helped the KingsMen win the 2024 NPBL title and also featuring for the Nigerian champions at the Basketball Africa League (BAL) in 2024 and 2025.

One of his biggest highlights for the KingsMen came at the 2024 BAL, when Olisemeka helped Rivers Hoopers become the first Nigerian club to reach the BAL semi-finals, notching an inspiring eighteen points and twelve rebounds in the pivotal quarter­final victory over Tunisia’s US Monastir (92-88).

The six-foot-nine-inch centre, who strikes a commanding figure, once again proved his perimeter dominance by marking his return to the team with a game-high twelve rebounds as the KingsMen thrashed Hoops & Read 73-50 during matchday one of the 2025 NPBL Playoffs on Monday, 27th October, 2025.

Before joining the KingsMen in 2024, Olisemeka had spells across European leagues such as Romania (RM Vâlcea), the Netherlands (ZZ Leiden), Bulgaria, and Poland.

At 33 years old, Olisemeka’s presence and wealth of experience from playing top-level basketball across Europe and Africa could prove vital as the KingsMen chase a third straight league crown.