Olubadan Hands Over Suspected Land Grabber To DSS

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, has taken action against land grabbing in Ibadan by handing over a suspect to the Oyo State Directorate of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The development arose from a lingering ownership crisis between the Akoto and Ojofeitimi families over a parcel of land located along the ICAST axis in the Elebu area of Ibadan, following a protracted land dispute, with two other suspects currently at large.

The development was disclosed in a statement signed by Ladoja’s Media Aide, Adeola Oloko, in Ibadan on Monday.

Oloko said the yet-to-be-disclosed suspect was handed over to the security agency on Tuesday.

On October 14, 2025, Ladoja inaugurated a five-member committee on land grabbing and other related heinous acts.

Advertisement

The committee, charged with the task of tackling the problem of land grabbing from the legal perspective, includes Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Niyi Akintola and Musibau Adetunbi, Yinka Okunade, Rahman AbdulRaheem and Tunji Thomas.

Okolo noted that despite the fact that the case has been brought to the attention of the traditional ruler, some suspected land grabbers still went ahead to claim ownership of the land.

According to him, a man who is currently receiving medical attention in a hospital was injured over the matter.

“The battle against land grabbing in Ibadan took a new dimension on Tuesday when a suspect (name withheld) was handed over to the Oyo State Directorate of State Security Service, DSS by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja,” the statement read partly.

Explaining further, the media aid said, “Trouble started when two families -Akoto and Ojofeitimi- sought the intervention of Olubadan to help settle the lingering dispute over the ownership of land where the Ojofeitimis reside along ICAST, Elebu Area of the city. The Akoto family, represented by three individuals had claimed ownership of part of the land.

Advertisement

“Subsequently, one suspect was apprehended and handed over to the DSS, while efforts are ongoing to arrest the two others said to be at large.