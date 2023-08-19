Olubadan Suspends Chief For Land Grabbing

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Olalekan Balogun, on Friday suspended Chief Olawale Oladoja, the Mogaji of Akinsola village in Akinyele Local Government Area (LGA) of Oyo State.

The Personal Assistant to Olubadan on Media, Mr Oladele Ogunsola, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the emergency meeting attended by Oba Balogun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Olubadan had held the meeting with some members of his Advisory Council over the reported dastardly activities of Chief Oladoja.

Ogunsola said Oladoja was suspended over land-grabbing related cases.

“Landlords of about 200 houses in Akinsola on Thursday staged a protest and reported Oladoja to Oba Balogun for ejecting them from their respective houses.

”He (Oladoja) had gone on to lock and red-marked their buildings,” the Olubadan media aide said.

He added that the affected landlords said Oladoja claimed that he had secured court judgments to prove that the land upon which they built their houses was not legally sold to them.

“The complaints and the public outcry which greeted the matter led to the emergency meeting conveyed on Friday which had in attendance the Olubadan and members of his advisory council.

“Others in attendance were representatives of Ibadan Mogajis, led by Chief Asimiyu Adepoju, and the representatives of the affected landlords.

“At the meeting, Mogaji Oladoja told Olubadan and members of his Advisory Council that he made several attempts to resolve the matter before he decided to take action.

“He said even though the matter had been reported to the Olubadan, he didn’t wait for the conclusion of the palace intervention before he approached the security agents for the execution of the court judgment that gave his family the right of ownership of the disputed land,” Ogunsola said further.

He added that in its wisdom, the Olubadan Advisory Council submitted that several facts established have pointed to the fact that Mogaji Oladoja did not act rightly.

”He did not follow the code of conduct usually handed down to both Mogajis and Baales when being appointed.

“The Ashipa Olubadan, Oba Biodun Kola-Daisi who spoke on behalf of the Council, blamed Oladoja for taking law into his hands in spite of the fact that the case was before the palace.

“They (the Mogajis) unanimously agreed that Oladoja’s action was inconvenient and an embarrassment to the Olubadan stool and Ibadanland.

“Olubadan therefore pronounced Oladoja’ suspension as Mogaji, saying he crossed the line and ordered him to tender public apology to the affected landlords,” Ogunsola said.(NAN)