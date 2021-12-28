Olusegun Obasanjo Golf Course Burnt By Hunters

The Olusegun Obasanjo Golf Course, located at Igbere, country home of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has been burnt by hunters.

The former Abia State governor, who presently reprents Abia North senatorial zone in the National Assembly, confirmed this on his verified Facebook page on Tuesday.

The fire incident, according to him, occurred on Sunday.

Quoting him, “Some villagers were hunting in the bush near the golf field, and the fire they lit extended to the golf.

“I thank the security agencies and Igbere Vigilante for their prompt intervention, otherwise it could have affected my home.

“This is to also inform all golf lovers and players intending to enjoy the season at my OBJ Golf Course to exercise patience until it is fixed.”