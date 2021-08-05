Olympics: I Borrowed N50m From Ifeanyi Ubah To Save Nigeria From Embarrassment Four Years Ago–Dalong

Former Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalong, has revealed that billionaire businessman, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah borrowed him N50m to fund their travel to Rio for the 2016 Olympics games thereby saving Nigeria from embarrassment.

Dalong made the revelation on Monday during a monitored programme on Arise TV

The minister stated this on the account of the series of embarrassment the country is facing at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020 with the latest being the termination of $2.79m contract between PUMA and the Athletic Federation of Nigeria.

The Ex- Sports Minister said, “When I came in as a minister, I only continued from where my predecessor ended and I did my best and I did not unsettle anything.

“But I also want to state here clearly that when we went to Rio in 2016, I personally borrowed the sum of N50m from my friend Senator Ifeanyi Ubah to camp team Nigeria before going to Rio and that when we went to Rio, it was four days into the Olympics that the first trench of the budget for the Olympics was released meaning that I travelled to Rio with my personal fund.

“That was because Nigeria was in recession, therefore if I have now promoted my personal ego and I am trying to over project it, the show of shame in Rio would have been even more monumental than what we are dealing with now.

“So, we built on the gains of 2016 and tested our effort in the Commonwealth Games, Youth Olympics and the All African Games and Nigeria did very well.”