Omeh, Secondus Are Enemies Of Rivers State Working For Atiku- Wike

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has described those working for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, as enemies of the state.

Advertisement

Wike on Monday accused Atiku of picking enemies of Rivers State into his presidential campaign council, adding that the PDP flagbearer had chosen to go ahead without him.

The governor was speaking at the commissioning of the PDP governorship campaign office and the inauguration of the PDP campaign council in Port Harcourt.

Recall the governor’s camp has been adamant in their demand for the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, to resign since he comes from the same geopolitical area like Atiku.

Other people in the Wike camp are governors of Enugu, Abia, Benue and former governors from Cross River, Ondo, Ekiti and other top national members of the party.

The Board of Trustees of the party agreed two weeks ago that Ayu should go after the presidential election in February, a decision that is unacceptable to the Wike group which had withdrawn from Atiku’s campaign.

Advertisement

Atiku had included former executive governor of the state, Celestine Omehia and former national chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, political adversaries of Wike, among others, into his PCC.

Speaking on Monday, Wike said, “The presidential candidate entered Rivers State and picked those he wants to pick without the contribution of the governor.

“So, they said they don’t need me to campaign for them, that they don’t want Rivers people to campaign for them, will you force yourself?

“I have never seen how people will disrespect a state like Rivers State and go and choose those who are enemies of the state.

“So, they don’t want us to campaign, let’s campaign for those who want us to campaign for them.”

The governor however did not indicate which presidential candidate he will be supporting. He, however, caused a stir last week when he endorsed the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, the ruling party in Lagos as against the PDP’s governorship candidate.

A member of his camp, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, also hosted Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, and stated that if he was not a member of the PDP, he would have been supporting the former Anambra State Governor.