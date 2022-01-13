Omicron Is Dominant In Nigeria—WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said Omicron is currently the dominant variant of the Covid-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

As of December 20, 2021, Nigeria had recorded only 45 cases of the variant, according to report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

But infections have been on the rise since then and it now appears the spike has been fueled by Omicron.

In a statement on Thursday, WHO said 30 African countries had detected the Omicron variant, while the Delta variant had been reported in 42.

The agency confirmed that North and West Africa are seeing a rise in infections after North Africa reported a 121 per cent increase in the last seven days.

While warning that the next wave may not be so forgiving, WHO’s Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, said 2022 should mark a turning point in Africa’s COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The global health agency said, “This year should mark a turning point in Africa’s COVID-19 vaccination drive. With vast swaths of the population still unvaccinated, our chances of limiting the emergence and impact of deadly variants are frighteningly slim.

“We have the know-how and the tools and with a concerted push we can certainly tip the balance against the pandemic.”

On the Wednesday, 432 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

Till date, 249586 cases have been confirmed, 220839 cases have been discharged and 3092 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory