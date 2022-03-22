Omo Ghetto: Sound Editor Calls Out Funke Akindele, Husband For Miscrediting As Movie Bags 9 AMVCA Nominations

A sound editor, Kolade Morakinyo, has accused Nigerian movie-making couple Funke Akindele Bello and husband JJC Skillz of not crediting him for his input in their hit movie ‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga’.

Morakinyo took to his Twitter page (@morakkolad) on Tuesday to allege that the couple denied him his deserved credit as the sound editor and designer of the movie.

According to him, he and his team were not credited for the sound design of the movie in the just announced AMVCA nominations or for the version released in cinemas and Netflix despite working under tight deadlines to deliver on his job.

‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga’ was nominated in nine categories for the AMVCA 2022 awards.

He wrote, “In October 2021, I was contacted by JJC Skillz/Funke Akindele to work on Omo Ghetto the Saga. This project came to us super late so my team and I spent so many sleepless nights trying to deliver,” Morakinyo shared on Twitter in a Twitter thread.

“Even though the delivery format we required for our work was messed up by their Picture Editor, I had to work from Amen Estate residence to resolve this issue. We finished the project, sent to the cinemas and got beautiful reviews about the sound production of the movie. Please see below feedback from JJC himself (attach video).

“3 days ago, the AMVCA announced its nominees and to my utter shock, my name wasn’t there. I discovered I’d been replaced with someone that I later learnt only did the film score (read as soundtrack). I immediately reached out to JJC and he claimed this was an oversight and sent his apologies. He also claimed he’d sent an email to AMVCA to rectify this error.

“However, nothing has been fixed. As at this time, nobody is giving me any concrete information and Puffy Tee, who was wrongly credited, is enjoying all the attention from my hours of work and sweat.”

In 2020, a screenwriter Cassandra Owolabi had accused Akindele of having terrible working conditions with people working for her.

The actress and her husband have yet to react to the fresh allegations against them as of the time of filing this report.