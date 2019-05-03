Omoni Oboli Celebrates Court Victory Of Her Movie, Okafor’s Law

Advertisement

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Omoni Oboli has taken to social media to announce her victory After two years of the legal battle over the film, ‘Okafor’s Law’.

The movie which was due for the cinemas two years ago, suffered a huge fallback when a film company “Reconteur production” accused the actress of stealing their idea.

The actress took to Instagram to announce her victory over the lawsuit filed against her by Raconteur productions’ management team.

She wrote: “VICTORYYYYYYYYYYYY 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻

“Glory be to God who gave us the victory!

“I am happy to announce to you all that today 2nd of May, judgement was passed and we won the case that Raconteur productions and Jude Idada brought against us and @filmoneng for Okafor’s Law

“It’s been 2 years!

“I remembered how I was shamed and all the names I was called!

“I remember I was at Tiannah’s place putting finishing touches to my dress on my way to my movie premiere when I was called that we had been served an injunction and we couldn’t show our movie.

“It was one of the worst days of my life! I remember breaking down in tears when I had to explain to a hall full of guests why they couldn’t watch the film.

“I was called a thief! May God never allow anyone label you a thief for your own work. I cried, I prayed, I fasted, I kept the watch with my friends and relatives. I lost 5kg in a space of 3 days. I was in the toilet every 30 minutes. It took its toll!

“But God never sleep nor slumbers. God knew I was innocent of everything I was being accused of and today even the laws of the land have pronounced me innocent. Details of the verdict coming shortly.

“Thank you to my winning team! My lawyers Alegeh and Co, @menaajakpovi. You are my heros.

“Thank you to my friends and family who moved into my home, called every day, kept the watch, forced me to at least drink peppersoup when I couldn’t keep anything down for days! Did everything to make sure I didn’t go into depression. To my fans and everyone who stood by me. You know yourselves! I love you from the bottom of my heart!

“My king and my God. THANK YOU!

“I have been vindicated! 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 “Hopefully, the film can now air in cinemas as the injunction has been lifted.”

Recall that, it all started online in September 2016, when a Canada based writer, Jude Idada, accused Omoni Oboli of stealing his idea for her movie, “Okafor’s Law.”

Jude Idada, a Canadian based screenwriter had publicly accused Omoni Oboli of stealing his idea for the ‘Okafor’s Law’ script’ on September 7, 2017. Few days after the name calling, Oboli’s ‘Okafor’s Law,’ premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Monday, September 12, 2016.

Idada assigned rights of his script to Chioma Onyenwe of Raconteur Productions. Following this move, Oboli was prevented from premiering her film in Nigeria on March 24, 2017, after being served a court injunction filed by Raconteur Productions. Following the injunction, the previously scheduled premiere of “Okafor’s Law” didn’t hold.

On Thursday, March 30, 2017, a Federal High Court granted Omoni Oboli the go ahead to release “Okafor’s Law” on Friday March 31, 2017.

Though the Court lifted the injunction, the case remained in court, with hearing of the substantive matter commencing on Monday, April 3, 2017.

Justice N. Buba had ruled in favour of an interlocutory injunction which was served to Omoni Oboli, Filmone and Dioni Visions to halt the release of the movie in Nigeria.