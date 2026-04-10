OMPAN Backs Otti’s Call For Increased Female Representation In Abia Assembly

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The Chairman of Abia Online Media Publishers Association (OMPAN) Promise Uzoma Okoro has commended Governor Alex Otti for advocating for an increased female representation, particularly in the Abia State House of Assembly.

Okoro in a Facebook post on Friday from his verified Facebook account explained that the current 8th Assembly led by Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa does not have a single female member. According to him this was also the reality in the 7th Assembly.

“The implication of this gap is significant, even the House Committee on Women Affairs has consistently been chaired by male lawmakers, which raises critical questions about representation, perspective, and inclusiveness in governance.

“The Abia State House of Assembly comprises 24 members, with 20 lawmakers now fully with the Labour Party (LP), while 4 members belong to the opposition All Progressives Congress. Given this composition, the direction of the ruling party in the state will largely determine the future structure of the Assembly”, he emphasize.

Okoro while further explaining the Governor’s position noted that, “out of the 24 constituencies, at least 4 seats should be occupied by women is not just a suggestion, it is a strategic policy signal. It points to a likely intentional move by the Labour Party to allocate tickets to qualified female aspirants ahead of the next election cycle”.

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He emphasized that if properly implemented will mark a turning point in the political history of Abia State by breaking the long-standing cycle of male-dominated legislative representation.

The OMPAN chairman also acknowledge that the vision is already being reflected at the grassroots level. “Across the 17 Local Government Areas in the state, women are actively serving in key leadership roles such as Deputy Mayors, Secretaries of Local Government, and Chiefs of Staff. This demonstrates that the capacity is not lacking, what has been missing is structured opportunity.

“This renewed push by Governor Alex Otti is therefore not just symbolic; it is practical, timely, and necessary.

“To the women of Abia State, this is more than encouragement, it is a clear political opening.

“If you have the competence, the leadership capacity, and the passion to serve, now is the time to step forward. The political climate is gradually aligning in your favor, and importantly, there is visible executive support.

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“However, stepping forward will require preparation, structure, and strategic positioning. Representation is not just about occupying space, it is about delivering value, influencing policy, and shaping the future of our state.

“Abia cannot afford to continue excluding women from its legislative process. Inclusive governance is not a favor, it is a necessity for balanced development. The moment is here. The signal has been given. The responsibility now lies with capable women to rise and take their place”, he concluded.