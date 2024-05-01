Onanuga Reverses Self, Admits No Deal Was Reached Between Tinubu, Maersk

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga, has reversed himself on his previous claim that the federal government and Danish shipping giant, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, plans a $600m investment in Africa’s biggest economy.

Tinubu traveled to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the World Economic Forum as part of his routine campaign to woo investors into Nigeria.

On the sideline of the event, the president discussed with Chair A.P. Moller Capital Robert Maersk Uggla on April 28.

Onanuga released a statement on his X handle claiming that the shipping giant plans to invest $600m in the ports.

“Danish shipping company, A.P Moller-Maersk plans $600m investment in Nigeria. Danish shipping and logistics company A.P Moller-Maersk has disclosed a planned investment of $600 million in Nigeria to accommodate more container shipping services in Nigerian ports,” Onanuga wrote in a post on X which he has deleted.

He, however, confirmed that no investment decision was reached between his principal and the Maersk executive.

Maersk officials have also denied Ononuga’s investment claim, he admitted.

The presidential aide said, “I think the statement issued by Maersk did not talk about a deal. There was no deal according to that statement that I read. However, there was talk of investment,” the special adviser said.

“No document or agreement was signed, so there was no deal. But there was talk of a possible investment in the country.

“So, go and read the statement again. They never said any deal was signed between the Nigerian government and the Dutch company. There was nothing like that.”