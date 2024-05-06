ONDO: 2 Dead, One Fights For Life After Drinking Herbal Concoction At ‘Ibogbe Festival’

Tragedy struck in Ipe-Akoko, Akoko South East Local Government Area of Ondo State on Monday when two men lost their lives, and another was left in a coma after consuming a traditional herbal concoction during an age-grade festival celebration.

The deceased, identified as Alex Ojulewa and Samuel Alonge had traveled from Abuja to their hometown to participate in the Ibogbe festival, a traditional ceremony marking the age-grade celebration.

According to reports, Ojulewa, Alonge, and Johnson Adu consumed the herbal concoction as part of the festival rituals.

However, shortly after ingesting the mixture, the trio began vomiting and became unconscious.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, Ojulewa and Alonge’s conditions deteriorated rapidly and they lost their lives before receiving medical attention. Adu, the preparer, has remained in a coma fighting for his life.

The Ondo State Police Command confirmed the incident and launched an investigation into the cause of the deaths.

Funmilayo Odunlami, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, stated that a chief had reported the incident to the Isua police station, explaining that the trio had consumed a native herbal concoction.

She said, “A chief came and reported at Isua police station that someone prepared a native concoction (Agbo), which he drank with two others, and thereafter the trio started vomiting.

“While on their way to the hospital, the duo of Ojulewa Alex and Alonge Samuel gave up the ghost while Adu Johnson was in a coma receiving medical treatment. The investigation is ongoing.”