Ondo: 50 Kidnapped Kids Found In Church Underground Cell, Pastor, Others Arrested

About 50 kidnapped children have been allegedly found in the underground apartment of a church in the Valentino Area of Ondo town, Ondo State.

The discovery of the children, who were allegedly kidnapped and kept in the underground apartment of the church was made on Friday evening.

Sources in the town said the abducted kids were rescued by the police and they had arrested the pastor of the church and some members of the church.

In a viral video, the children were seen in a patrol vehicle of the police who took them to the police station.

In the one minute, 40 seconds video, a voice was heard saying, “They are kidnapped children found in the underground cell of a church in the Valentino Area of Ondo. The pastor and some members of the church have been arrested and were also in the patrol van of the police.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Funmilayo Odunlami, when contacted confirmed the story.

She said the victims had been taken to the Akure headquarters of the command.

The PPRO said, “I don’t have the details yet but they are bringing the victims to the headquarters. I will give you the details as soon as I get it from the DPO,” the PPRO stated.