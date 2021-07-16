Ondo Bank Robbery: NUJ Mourns Slain Colleague, Asks Police To Bring Perpetrators To Justice

The Ondo State Council Nigeria Union of Journalists has commiserated with the family of a member of the union, Olubunmi Afuye, who was killed alongside two others on Thursday in a bank robbery in the state.

The union declared seven days of mourning to honour their departed colleague who they said impacted many lives positively.

Afuye, who was said to have been recruited as the Public Relations Officer of the Elizade University, in Ilara Mokin about two months ago, was said to have gone to the bank in the town when armed robbers struck on Thursday. He was one of the three persons who lost their lives in the attack.

The Chairman and Secretary of the Ondo NUJ Adetona Aderoboye and Leke Adegbite respectively in a statement on Friday tasked security agencies to bring perpetrators of the killings to justice.

The union equally commiserated with the families of the policeman and the motorcyclist killed during the bank raid.

The statement read, “The leadership and members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ondo State Council received today’s gruesome killing of one of our colleagues, Olubunmi Afuye in a bank robbery with grief and disbelief.

“His killing by dare devil armed robbers at Ilaramokin is highest level of callousness, wickedness and unforgivable act of cutting short life of one of our brightest, cerebral and versatile colleagues. It is indeed a case of ‘Sunset at Noon’ in Ondo State journalism fraternity.

“We will surely miss Bunmi’s huge contributions to Ondo NUJ and unionism in the state as he anchored last December’s NUJ Press Week and this year’s Workers’ Day celebrations free of charge while many of our members had benefitted from his media expertise.

“We register our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the wife, children, family, media professionals (especially those at ORANGE FM/OSRC), Friends as well as Elizade University, Ilaramokin where Bunmi was recently appointed as the Public Relations Officer, over this irreparable loss.

“We equally condole families and colleagues of the policeman and Motorcyclist killed in the bank robbery.

“While declaring seven days of mourning in honour of our slain member popularly known as “BUMBAM”, Ondo NUJ demands that security operatives should do everything humanly possible to bring the perpetrators of the heinous act to justice within shortest time.”