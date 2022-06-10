Ondo Church Massacre: Suspects Arrested, Says Owo Monarch

Some of the gunmen who carried out attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State have been reportedly arrested.

The Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, said this while addressing youths of the town who had staged a protest to his palace.

In a video posted on Twiter, the monarch, who addressed the protesters spoke Owo dialect and said he heard that those who carried out the attack had been arrested.

Describing the youths as very brave and patriotic, he urged then to exercise patience and shun any act of violence.

Olowo said, “Owo people cannot be conquered. Anybody who sees all of you here will know that Owo has children that are brave and can be proud of.

” Let’s exercise patience. What we heard is those who committed the atrocity have been arrested.”

Recall that gunmen had stormed the church which is not far from the palace of Olowo and opened fire on the worshippers killing dozens and injuring many.

The death toll in the attack has risen to 40. The Federal Government had earlier on Thursday said members of the Islamic State, West Africa Province were responsible for the horrendous attack.

Six persons were also reportedly killed in Ondo town on Wednesday which was less than 72 hours after the Owo attack.