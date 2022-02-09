Ondo Doctors Embark On Two-Day Strike

Resident Doctors at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH), Ondo City, Ondo State, have embarked on a two-day warning strike.

The strike action which starts Wednesday is to protest assault on one of their colleagues.

On Tuesday, a medical officer at the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department was assaulted by a patient’s relative while on duty.

In reaction to the incident, the doctors staged a peaceful protest in Akure, describing the attack as “barbaric”.

“It is sad that we have found ourselves in this precarious situation. Over 100 staff have left the hospital, thereby creating a burden for us,”President of the Association of Resident Doctors, John Matthew said.

The protesting doctors called on the state government to provide adequate security in the hospital premises to prevent a repeat of such incident.



“We implore the state government to employ more doctors to address the problem. We also want the government to provide adequate security in the hospital premises,”



