Ondo Farmer, 2 Sons In Court After Allegedly Uprooting N12m Palm Trees, Damaging N4.5m Timber Trees

661 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Ondo State Police Command has sued a farmer named Onaye Ikutimumi alongside his two sons; Orimisi and Ojosimi before the Magistrates’ Court sitting in Okitipupa for allegedly uprooting 180 palm trees and timber trees.

The police prosecutor, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, arraigned the three defendants for forceful entry, breach of peace, assault, malicious damage and threat to life.

Advertisement

He said they committed the offences on October 11, 2023, around 11:30 AM at Akeun farmland in Ode-Aye, Okitipupa.

Orogbemi explained that they conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by forcefully entering the farmland belonging to one Allen Abayomi over an undisclosed dispute among them.

“The defendants unlawfully assaulted the complainant by beating him up and threatened to kill him with a cutlass, if he dare stopped them from damaging some economy trees.

“They maliciously damaged 80 timber trees worth N4.5 million, uprooted 100 young palm trees worth N12 million, bringing the total cost to N16.5 million, property of the complainant.”

Advertisement

According to Orogbemi, the offences are punishable under Sections 517, 81, 86, 355 and 451, Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges pressed against them.

The presiding Chief Magistrate, Cletus Ojuola, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200,000 each and two sureties each in like sums.

He adjourned the case until May 17, for further hearing.