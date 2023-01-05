Ondo Government Imposes 24- Hour Curfew On Community Following Violence

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ondo State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Ikare-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko Northeast Local Government Area of the state, with immediate effect.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Richard Olatunde on Thursday said that the decision was made at the State Security Council meeting chaired by the Governor.

The community has been thrown into crisis as a result of altercation between two youth groups during a new year carnival on Monday evening.

According to report, many people were feared killed, while shops and vehicles were allegedly vandalised and set ablaze by some hoodlums.

“This follows the escalated violent clash in the town since Tuesday which has continued unabated, despite the meeting held by Government and the Olukare of Ikare, Oba Akadiri Momoh and Owa Ale of Iyometa, Oba Adeleke Adegbite to rein-in their subjects.

“Security agencies have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the order just as investigations are already on to unravel the real cause(s) of the violent clash.

“For emphasis, Ikare Akoko has been closed down for any unathourised human movement and activity until further notice,” the statement said.