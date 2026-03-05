Ondo: Gunmen Shoot Farmer, Kidnap Wife – Police

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Police Command in Ondo State has confirmed gunshot injuries sustained by a farmer and the abduction of his wife by gunmen on Wednesday night in Akure, the state capital.

DSP Abayomi Jimoh, the command’s Spokesperson, who confirmed this to newsmen in a statement on Thursday, said the incident occurred at about 8:45 p.m. along Oda Road.

“The command strongly condemns the criminal act carried out by suspected kidnappers who invaded the residence of one Adesida Daniel, a tomato farmer in Isagba Community, along Oda Road.

“During the incident, the victim sustained a gunshot injury to his right hand while attempting to resist the assailants who had reportedly abducted his wife.

“Upon receiving the distress call, police operatives swiftly mobilised to the scene, ensured the injured victim was rescued to the Police Clinic for medical attention, and secured the area,” he said.

Jimoh said the state Commissioner of Police has directed intensified patrols, bush combing operations, and intelligence gathering within the affected area and adjoining communities with a view to apprehending the fleeing suspects.

“The command assures residents that no effort will be spared in tracking down the perpetrators and bringing them to justice.

“Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious movements or individuals to the nearest police station,’ he said