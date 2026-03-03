Ondo Launches Sweeping Crackdown On Kidnap Gangs

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Ondo State Government has directed security agencies to intensify operations against kidnapping syndicates operating in parts of the state, following a rise in recent incidents.

In a statement issued on Tuesday on the Ministry of Information page, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Idowu Ajanaku, said investigations had revealed that some of the attacks were orchestrated by local collaborators seeking to portray the state as unsafe.

“The Ondo State Government has expressed deep concern over the recent kidnapping incidents in the state, which have been discovered to have been orchestrated by some locals within those parts of the state and the government has directed all security agencies to crack down on them,” the statement read.

It added that the criminal activities were aimed at creating panic and damaging the state’s image, warning that such acts “are unacceptable and will be met with firm and lawful action.”

The government said it had mandated security operatives to intensify surveillance and immediately clamp down on individuals or groups involved, ensuring that those found culpable are apprehended, investigated and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

According to the statement, the state had made significant investments to strengthen its security architecture, including the provision of utility vehicles and logistics support to agencies, the construction of a Crime Control Centre for the Ondo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps), and the recent recruitment of 500 personnel to boost intelligence gathering and rapid response operations.

Traditional rulers were urged to remain vigilant and monitor activities within their domains, while residents were advised to promptly report suspicious movements to security agencies.

“The protection of lives and property remains the foremost priority of the Ondo State Government, and no individual or group will be allowed to undermine the peace, security, and stability of our dear state,” .