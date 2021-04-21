Ondo Monarchs Lament Incessant Kidnappings As Police Search For Abducted Workers

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The traditional ruler of Ikaram, Oba Andrew Momodu and the Alauga of Auga Akoko, Oba Samuel Agunloye, have lamented the incessant cases of Kidnappings in the area.

The Ondo State monarchs spoke after the abduction of three construction workers along Ikaramu-Akunnu Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Oba Momodu said the gunmen arrived at the site after the expatriates had closed and left with their police escorts.

He said kidnapping had become too frequent in the area while calling on the police and other security agencies to deploy more men to secure the place.

Oba Agunloye said, “The incessant kidnapping and other criminal acts are now worrisome in the area. We are pleading with the police to send more men to this area to make the place safe.”

Our correspondent gathered that the construction workers were working at the ongoing rehabilitation of Ikaramu-Akunnu road on Tuesday when the hoodlums stormmed the area and whisked them away.

The incident was said to have caused panic among the residents of the communities along the corridor.

It was gathered that the police and some locals had launched rescue operation for the victims.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Police Command, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident.

He said the police had commenced investigation into the incident.

“Our men are already in the area to rescue the victims,” he said.