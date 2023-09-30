ONDO: Police Rescue 8 Church Members As 17 Remain In Captivity

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Ondo State Police Command said it has secured the release of eight abducted members of the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Igan, Akure, Ondo State.

The Police Spokesperson, Funmilayo Odunlami disclosed the development on Saturday following the abduction of 25 members of the Christ Apostolic Church on Friday.

THE WHISTLER reports that the abducted victims, mostly choristers, were on their way to a burial function in the Ifon area, Ose Local Government Area of the state when they were attacked and whisked away to an unknown location.

“Eight victims rescued, effort is on to rescue others unhurt”, the police spokesperson revealed.

She said efforts were ongoing to rescue the remaining victims.