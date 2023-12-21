Ondo Poly Workers Protest Non-payment Of 10 Months Salaries

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Members of staff of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo (RUGIPO) Ondo State has protested the non-payment of their 10 months’ salaries and allowances.

The protesting workers who blocked the main gate of the institution demanded that the state government pay all outstanding salaries of their members.

Advertisement

The aggrieved workers under the auspices of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP) also urged the Ondo government to implement the N35,000 wage award for the polytechnic’s staff according to the the directives of the Federal Government.

Speaking to journalists, SSANIP Chairman, Nafiu Okoro stated that the irregular salary payments to the union members had brought about untold hardship on the workers.

Okoro disclosed that over 10 months of salaries were being owed workers of the state-owned polytechnic by the institution’s management.

“All non-teaching staff comprising of NASU and SSANIP agreed that the government should pay all our outstanding salaries running to over 10 months.

Advertisement

“The N35,000 wage being paid to workers as palliatives in Ondo State should be extended to the institution,” he said.

Recall that the unions, after a joint meeting at the institution on Tuesday, stated that about 50 of their members had died over irregular payment of salaries.