Following the alleged treatment meted out on them by the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, the National Association of Nigeria Students, NANS has taken a dig at the governor.

NANS had accused the governor of walking them out of his office during a meeting on issues relating to the purported inflated tuition of the state-owned institutions.

The students’ leaders described the alleged attitude as arrogant, which they likened to that of Pharaoh and Adolf Hitler.

Recall that Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko and Ondo State University of Science and Technology, OSUSTECH were closed by their managements after students of the institutions protested the “No Fee, No Test” policy as well as the exorbitant tuition of the institutions ranging between N150, 000 and over N200, 000.

The NANS President, Comrade Danielson Bamidel Akpan who led his executives to the state house recounted his ordeal with the governor as he alleged that Akeredolu threatened to “flush” them out, as well as vowed to indefinitely close the affected schools if they dare protest in the state.

“After meeting with the governor on the need to address the issue, he displayed the highest level of arrogance by telling us to go to hell, that his decision is final and that he is not going to reduce the school fees. He said whoever cannot pay should go to hell that schooling is not by force. And this is somebody who benefitted from free education.

“The governor threatened us that he is ready to order the security men to flush us out if we dare protest. Whereas peaceful protest is our right. It’s the last resort in negotiations.

He added that, “we saw arrogance at its peak in Gov. Akeredolu when we met with him. It looks as if I was sitting with Adolf Hitler. It seems as if I was sitting in the presence of Pharaoh. Even when we met with President Buhari, he did not address us in such manner. But it is surprising that a governor whose power is limited within a state could put up that show of arrogance.

“Two years is too long to chase him, it is now upon us, parents, students, artisans and entire people of Ondo State to stop this tyranny,” he said.

However, students’ leaders in Ondo state has denied the claims that the Ondo state Governor threatened to close down tertiary institutions in the state.

The student leaders under the supports of National Association of Ondo State Students, NAOSS countered the allegation by the NANS President and his team that they were chased out of the governor’s office.