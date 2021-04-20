Ondo Tribunal To Pass Judgment On Akeredolu’s Election Via Zoom

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Despite the strike embarked upon by judiciary workers, the Ondo State Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Akure has announced that it’s verdict on October 20 governorship election in the state will be delivered today via zoom.

The panel rescheduled its judgement earlier slated for Wednesday April 21 to today.

The judgment will be delivered via zoom because of the ongoing strike by judiciary workers.

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, had filed a petition asking the court to nullify Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s victory because he was not validly nominated by the All Progressives Congress on whose platform he contested the poll.

A notice sent to the parties involved in the case on Monday evening by the secretary of the tribunal, says today’s tribunal judgement would be passed through the zoom and not in a regular court.

The notice read, “Take notice that judgment in petition NO: EPT/AK/GOV/1/2020 between Eyitayo Olayinka Jegede, SAN and INEC & 3ORS which was earlier fixed for 21st April 2021 has been re-scheduled to tomorrow being 20th April 2021 by 10am prompt through zoom. You can join us through the below Details. Id No: 7895674390. PASSWORD: blessing. Please dress formally.”