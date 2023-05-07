One Dead As FCT Police Raids Kidnappers Den, Rescues 58 Hostages

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

At least 58 kidnap victims have been rescued after operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command raided an enclave at Udulu Forest, in Gegu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

According to the police, the area borders Sardauna Forest in Nasarawa, and its operatives also identified other kidnappers’ dens in communities contiguous to the FCT.

The Command’s Spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, disclosed in a statement on Sunday, that “the bandits/Kidnappers on sighting the security team coordinated by the Police fired at the security team which resulted in a shootout.

“The bandits were overpowered and escaped with various degrees of bullet injuries leaving behind their victims”.

Adeh noted that the effort is a sustained joint operation with other security agencies and local security outfits from the various local communities, “to combat violent crimes in the FCT, rescue victims and bring perpetrators to book”.

Also, the Commissioner of Police, Haruna Garba promised that the Command would not relent in ensuring the rescue of any resident held hostage by criminals while assuring that the perpetrators will be brought to book.

The CP called for the cooperation of residents, especially by being security conscious and giving credible information to the Police.

“Meanwhile, one Tama Jonathan, unfortunately, sustained injury during the rescue operation and died on the spot. His remains have subsequently been released to his family for burial.

“The other 58 rescued victims are being stabilised in the hospital and would be reunited with their families.

“The CP urged residents to be vigilant, and make a prompt rendition of complaints through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, while the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352,” the police said.