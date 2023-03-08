One Dead As Fire Razes Auto Spare Parts Market In Lagos

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Akere Spare Parts Market, Ajegunle, Lagos, was on Wednesday razed by fire, leading to destruction of goods worth millions of Naira.

The Tolu Police Division of the Nigerian Police recovered a lifeless body of a male adult around the scene of the fire incident.

According to the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the cause of the Fire will require details investigation to ascertained as well as post incident enumeration to account for the number of lockup shops and wares lost.

“At about 03:28 Wednesday wee hours, a Fire outbreak was alerted to Akere Spare Parts Market, Kirikiri Road, Akere Bus Stop, Olodi-Apapa, Ajegunle, Lagos that saw the Ajegunle Fire Station of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service as first respondent.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that rows of shops that traded in auto spare parts was well alight that led to Sari-Iganmu and Ilupeju Fire Crews of the Agency joining up to subdued the raging Fire and salvage a nearby major market Petroleum Filling Station with a fully loaded 33,000 liters PMS tanker amongst other adjoining buildings.

“However, a male adult was recovered by the Tolu Police Division of the Nigerian Police around the scene while the Lagos Neighborhood and Safety Corps and the Red Cross were also in attendance,” said the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye in a statement.